Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in North, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
2
Porto
2
Shop To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Shop 1 roomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 383 m²
€ 700,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Shopin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 75,000
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Shop 1 bathroomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1 bath 84 m²
€ 107,000
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
Shopin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…

Properties features in North, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir