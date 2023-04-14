Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in North, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
335 m²
€ 537,895
The exclusive commercial premises are located in the city centre, Campo de Orique District, …
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
66 m²
€ 260,000
Office located in the heart of Paços de Arco, near the Luís de Freitas Branco high school an…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Budens, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budens, Portugal
1 bath 83 m²
€ 225,000
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
Office 1 roomin Nuns Valley, Portugal
Office 1 room
Nuns Valley, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,862
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K For sale office in the center of Funchal, located in the b…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
132 m² Number of floors 4
€ 954,425
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with stu…
Investment 5 bedroomsin Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 5 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 2,139,388
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Hotelin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Hotel
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
€ 350,000
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 492,539
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
Hotelin Evora, Portugal
Hotel
Evora, Portugal
4 122 m²
€ 248,333
LOCALIZATION:The hotel is located in the historic center of Evora.This city has been a UNESC…
Restaurant 9 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Restaurant 9 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
269 m²
€ 450,000
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…

