Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Loule

Commercial real estate in Loule, Portugal

Sao Clemente
3
5 properties total found
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Area 429 m²
Housing buildings in full ownership with floors or divisions susceptible to independent use!…
€850,000
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M

Property types in Loule

investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir