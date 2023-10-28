Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Lisbon
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

сommercial property
15
offices
5
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Revenue house with balcony, with terrace, with garage in West, Portugal
Revenue house with balcony, with terrace, with garage
West, Portugal
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
€920,000
Revenue house with balcony, with garage, with garden in West, Portugal
Revenue house with balcony, with garage, with garden
West, Portugal
Area 220 m²
€630,000
Revenue house with park in West, Portugal
Revenue house with park
West, Portugal
Area 314 m²
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir