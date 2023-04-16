Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Lagoa
  6. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…

Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir