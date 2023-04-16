Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

8 properties total found
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 2,150,000
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Hotelin Lagoa, Portugal
Hotel
Lagoa, Portugal
9 800 m²
€ 25,500,000
Carvoeiro is one of the most beautiful areas of the Algarve, which is called the hidden trea…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 townhouses of typology V2,…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
83 m²
€ 165,000
The Pestana Golf Resort is superbly located on a level plateau, close to the picturesque fis…

