  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Lagoa

Commercial real estate in Lagoa, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
8 properties total found
Hotel in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 6 323 m²
Floor 9/11
€ 950,000
An 11 storey hotel built into the rocks, overlooking a stunning bay, is the site of this inv…
Hotel in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 715,000
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 townhouses of typology V2,…
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 83 m²
€ 165,000
The Pestana Golf Resort is superbly located on a level plateau, close to the picturesque fis…
