Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Portugal

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 1 bedroom in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 94,060
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 770,508
Commercial in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 800 m²
€ 1,133,046
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
€ 2,205,958
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 83 m²
€ 163,304
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 796,582
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 782,926
Shop 1 room in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
€ 672,451
Commercial in Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
€ 4,510,754
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 405,530
Commercial in Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
Area 1 150 m²
€ 3,428,173
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 405,530

