Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Faro

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Lagoa
6
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
5
3 properties total found
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
Commercial with garden, with by the sea, with private pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial with garden, with by the sea, with private pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 20 000 m²
Tourist complex with two hotels in Algarve, Portugal. The complex is located in an environme…
€7,10M
Commercial real estate with sea view, in city center, with heating in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial real estate with sea view, in city center, with heating
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 30
Area 2 000 m²
A great hotel is located close to Salgados Beach in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal. The 2,000 …
€5,00M

Property types in Faro

hotels
apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir