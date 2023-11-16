Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Centro Historico
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Centro Historico, Portugal

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir