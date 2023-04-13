Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Centro, Portugal

Otherin Lisbon, Portugal
Other
Lisbon, Portugal
330 m²
€ 2,250,000
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
Commercial 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 166 m²
€ 1,020,000
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
Warehousein Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
4 901 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,900,000
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
Shop 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,095,000
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
269 m²
€ 450,000
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
Commercialin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
100 m²
€ 105,000
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
64 m²
€ 500
Excellent store in the center of Aveiro.Located in the historic area of the city, close to t…
Officein Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Officein Oeiras, Portugal
Office
Oeiras, Portugal
16 313 m² Number of floors 13
Price on request
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
2 225 m²
€ 8,000,000
Located in one of the main parts of central Lisbon, it is an ideal hotel for families, busin…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
921 m²
€ 12,000,000
The hotel is located in the city center, with good access to transportation, shopping malls,…
Investment 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 76 m²
€ 395,000
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 308 m²
€ 550,000
Comercial Property , located close to all services and shops, easy access. This commercial…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Nelas, Portugal
Investment 4 bedrooms
Nelas, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 511 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Shop 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 145,000
Commercial 3 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 115 m²
€ 1,100,000
115 sqm commercial property in Saldanha. Inserted on the ground floor, it has a large spac…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 205 m²
€ 135,000
Commercial Property with roof terrace in Barreiro. The property comprises a large room, ba…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
23 m²
€ 173,500
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 m²
€ 35,000
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 91 m²
€ 285,000
Store located in the center of Paços de Arco, close to Luis de Freitas Branco Secondary Scho…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
66 m²
€ 260,000
Office located in the heart of Paços de Arco, near the Luís de Freitas Branco high school an…
Commercialin West, Portugal
Commercial
West, Portugal
149 m²
€ 800,000
The commercial premises are located in the Park of Nations area, Lisbon, Portugal. The premi…
Officein Cascais, Portugal
Office
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,037,500
Fantastic and newest office for trade and services, in Alcohol itão, Cascais. Excellent and …
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 1,250,000
Building with 3 units: A total of 250m ²: With a penthouse T1 on the roof (with a 180 degree…
Commercialin Bucelas, Portugal
Commercial
Bucelas, Portugal
235 m²
€ 650,000
Detached house with 7 completely renovated rooms, on a plot of 4,520 m2, only 20 km from the…

