7 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
77 Number of rooms 2 319 m²
€ 1,850,000
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
Other in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Other
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
257 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,140,000
This guest house qualifies for the €350,000 and €500,000 Golden Visa program in Po…
Shop in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 75,000
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 10 bath 624 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Residence located in the centre of Porto. The Residence offers 24-hour service, rooms w…
Commercial in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
129 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
Shop in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 972 m²
€ 5,000,000
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
