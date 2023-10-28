Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Castelo Branco
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Castelo Branco, Portugal

сommercial property
8
offices
7
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
Revenue house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Area 1 369 m²
€635,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir