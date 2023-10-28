Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal
  4. Beira Interior Sul

Commercial real estate in Beira Interior Sul, Portugal

Oleiros
8
8 properties total found
Office supermarket, kindergarten, with private beach in Madeira, Portugal
Office supermarket, kindergarten, with private beach
Madeira, Portugal
Area 419 m²
€2,15M
Office supermarket, with private beach in Madeira, Portugal
Office supermarket, with private beach
Madeira, Portugal
Area 350 m²
€2,15M
Revenue house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
Revenue house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Area 1 369 m²
€635,000
Office with city view, with park, supermarket in Madeira, Portugal
Office with city view, with park, supermarket
Madeira, Portugal
€900,000
Office with city view, with park, supermarket in Madeira, Portugal
Office with city view, with park, supermarket
Madeira, Portugal
€750,000
Office with city view, with park, supermarket in Madeira, Portugal
Office with city view, with park, supermarket
Madeira, Portugal
€950,000
Office with city view, with park, supermarket in Madeira, Portugal
Office with city view, with park, supermarket
Madeira, Portugal
Floor 1
€1,20M
Office with city view, with park, supermarket in Madeira, Portugal
Office with city view, with park, supermarket
Madeira, Portugal
Floor 1
€1,10M

Property types in Beira Interior Sul

offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir