Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Baixo Vouga

Commercial real estate in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

Gloria e Vera Cruz
2
2 properties total found
Commercialin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
100 m²
€ 105,000
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
64 m²
€ 500
Excellent store in the center of Aveiro.Located in the historic area of the city, close to t…

Properties features in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir