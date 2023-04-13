Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Profitable houses

Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Algarve, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
1
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 972 m²
€ 4,499,835
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portugal, Portugal
46 m²
€ 144,150
The beautiful complex, located in the south of Portugal, consists of 2 parts: 1 part - 36 ap…
Officein Oeiras, Portugal
Office
Oeiras, Portugal
16 313 m² Number of floors 13
Price on request
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Porto, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath 249 m² Number of floors 2
€ 682,119
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! A new store, with 172 m2 of commer…
Shop 1 roomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 383 m²
€ 671,547
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
72 m² Number of floors 3
€ 404,985
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
72 m² Number of floors 3
€ 404,985
High quality beach resort in the Algarve. With a breathtaking view of the sea and the city o…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Porto, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath 335 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,968
Store of 335 m2 in the coastal area of Porto. It consists of four rooms and two toilets. I…
Restaurantin Montenegro, Portugal
Restaurant
Montenegro, Portugal
587 m²
€ 1,350,000
Shop 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,056,603
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…

Properties features in Algarve, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir