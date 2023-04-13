Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Algarve, Portugal

3 properties total found
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Sagres, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
3 bath
€ 570,000
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Lagoa, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 715,000
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…

