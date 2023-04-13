Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve

Commercial real estate in Algarve, Portugal

51 property total found
Hotel 1 bedroomin Faro, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom
Faro, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 534,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 910,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 252 m²
€ 2,211,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Investmentin Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
429 m²
€ 850,000
Housing buildings in full ownership with floors or divisions susceptible to independent use!…
Other 3 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 191 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
Investmentin Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 2,150,000
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Investmentin Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
Investmentin Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
€ 700,000
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
Investmentin Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
147 m²
€ 950,000
Prédio localizado perto do Hospital de Faro, em zona central, com possibilidade de projecto …
Commercialin Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
110 m²
€ 175,000
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
Hotelin Albufeira, Portugal
Hotel
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 15,000,000
Albufeira is one of the most visited tourists in the city of southern Portugal, which genera…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Sagres, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
3 bath
€ 570,000
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Lagoa, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 715,000
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
Hotelin Lagoa, Portugal
Hotel
Lagoa, Portugal
9 800 m²
€ 25,500,000
Carvoeiro is one of the most beautiful areas of the Algarve, which is called the hidden trea…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 351,500
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
Hotel 1 bedroomin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom
Algarve, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 103,200
Apartments T0, 30.20 m2, in the Golf & amp; Resorts - Carvoeiro, Algarve region. The apartme…
Restaurant 9 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Restaurant 9 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Restaurantin Montenegro, Portugal
Restaurant
Montenegro, Portugal
587 m²
€ 1,350,000
Investment 10 bedroomsin Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
10 Number of rooms 10 bath
€ 2,500,000
Investment 5 bedroomsin Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 5 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Budens, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budens, Portugal
1 bath 83 m²
€ 225,000
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 townhouses of typology V2,…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
176 m² Number of floors 3
€ 715,000
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
103 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort on the beach, high quality, in the…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
103 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With amazing views of the sea and the cit…

Properties features in Algarve, Portugal

with sea view
cheap
luxury
