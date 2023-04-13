UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Commercial real estate in Algarve, Portugal
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
8
Loule
6
Albufeira
3
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
3
Sao Clemente
3
Aljezur
2
Portimao
2
Faro
1
Olhao
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 bedroom
Faro, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 534,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
121 m²
€ 910,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
252 m²
€ 2,211,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Investment
Loule, Portugal
429 m²
€ 850,000
Housing buildings in full ownership with floors or divisions susceptible to independent use!…
Other 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 2,150,000
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
€ 700,000
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
Investment
Faro, Portugal
147 m²
€ 950,000
Prédio localizado perto do Hospital de Faro, em zona central, com possibilidade de projecto …
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
110 m²
€ 175,000
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
Hotel
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 15,000,000
Albufeira is one of the most visited tourists in the city of southern Portugal, which genera…
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 569,500
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
3 bath
€ 570,000
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 715,000
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
Hotel
Lagoa, Portugal
9 800 m²
€ 25,500,000
Carvoeiro is one of the most beautiful areas of the Algarve, which is called the hidden trea…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 351,500
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
Hotel 1 bedroom
Algarve, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 103,200
Apartments T0, 30.20 m2, in the Golf & amp; Resorts - Carvoeiro, Algarve region. The apartme…
Restaurant 9 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Portugal
587 m²
€ 1,350,000
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
€ 2,500,000
Investment 5 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budens, Portugal
1 bath
83 m²
€ 225,000
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 townhouses of typology V2,…
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
176 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 715,000
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
103 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort on the beach, high quality, in the…
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
103 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With amazing views of the sea and the cit…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Algarve, Portugal
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map