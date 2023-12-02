Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zielonka, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Zielonka, Poland
Commercial 1 room
Zielonka, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale premises for a kindergarten, nursery or catering establishment with a usable area o…
€147,920
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Mir