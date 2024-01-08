Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

Lake House Apartments with DIRECT LAKE ACCESS in Chrzanowo, Poland
Lake House Apartments with DIRECT LAKE ACCESS
Chrzanowo, Poland
Rooms 34
Bathrooms count 10
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
LAKE HOUSE - LAKE VIEW PANORAMA   We cordially invite you to the complex of Masurian apart…
€2,10M
