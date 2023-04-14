Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Poznan, Poland

26 properties total found
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
100 m²
€ 43,140
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
77 m²
€ 211,387
FOR READY SALE USE LOCAL FOR SERVICES / TABINETS / OFFICE WITH SURFACE 77.06 M2 IN SUPER LOC…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
151 m²
€ 189,817
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
97 m²
€ 118,420
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
34 m²
€ 36,669
For sale a commercial and service premises located in Poznań at ul. Radiant 100A DESCRIPTION…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
2 200 m²
€ 2,146,227
Property for sale built in a hotel facility and a single-family house. In the local developm…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
390 m²
€ 537,096
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
72 m²
€ 172,345
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 70,966
Are you looking for real estate for business? Or maybe an investment cashier for further ren…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
90 m²
€ 116,479
OCCASION for entry into the gastronomy, even if you have no experience in it! For sale ( als…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 106,772
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
31 m²
€ 80,241
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 25,668
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
1 000 m²
€ 841,235
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
56 m²
€ 73,123
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
38 m²
€ 58,239
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
60 m²
€ 64,149
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
116 m²
€ 142,363
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
59 m²
€ 67,946
¿Are you looking for a commercial premises for your office or business? ¿Or maybe you are lo…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
72 m²
€ 96,850
I will sell a commercial premises located in Poznań at ul. Sapperska ( Wilda ). The premises…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
655 m²
€ 970,655
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
655 m²
€ 970,655
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
425 m²
€ 808,879
Elegant hotel – Grunwald Poznań I present you an elegant hotel with a very interesting usabl…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
43 m²
€ 17,040
Commercial real estatein Poznan, Poland
Commercial real estate
Poznan, Poland
15 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 150 m²
€ 694,904
We recommend an independent commercial, office and warehouse facility with an area of ​​1150…
Commercial real estatein Poznan, Poland
Commercial real estate
Poznan, Poland
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 526 m²
€ 267,271
We recommend an office and commercial building with an area of ​​526.70 m2, located in Pozna…

Real estate in Poznan — what areas are preferable for foreigners and why

Poznan is one of the five most expensive Polish cities by the cost of houses and apartments. Foreigners willingly buy cheap and luxury properties for permanent residency and profitable renting out. Advanced infrastructure, quality utilities, excellent transport links, an extensive bicycle rental network and lots of greenery make the city especially attractive in the eyes of foreign citizens.

Review of housing prices in Poznan by city areas

The most expensive two-bedroom apartments are located in the historic center Stare Miasto. You can choose from renovated premises in old buildings and apartments with balconies and well-groomed outdoor space in the new high-rise blocks.

There is a steady demand for the real estate in Poznan located in Nowe Miasto and Grunwald. In these areas there are small and spacious flats after major repairs, townhouses and modern studios. And parks, kindergartens, schools, supermarkets, medical facilities, tram and bus stops are in neighborhoods.

Lower prices for property — in WILDA, DĘBIEC, JEŻYCE and OGRODY. Here you can find a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment in «kamenitza» (stone houses with high ceilings and thick walls built around 100 years ago) at affordable price.

Information for foreign buyers

Foreigners planning to buy property in Poznan should be aware that the fact does not gives the right to permanent residency. Own property becomes a convincing advantage in obtaining a residence permit and enables to register a car purchased in Poland.

