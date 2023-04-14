Real estate in Poznan — what areas are preferable for foreigners and why

Poznan is one of the five most expensive Polish cities by the cost of houses and apartments. Foreigners willingly buy cheap and luxury properties for permanent residency and profitable renting out. Advanced infrastructure, quality utilities, excellent transport links, an extensive bicycle rental network and lots of greenery make the city especially attractive in the eyes of foreign citizens.

Review of housing prices in Poznan by city areas

The most expensive two-bedroom apartments are located in the historic center Stare Miasto. You can choose from renovated premises in old buildings and apartments with balconies and well-groomed outdoor space in the new high-rise blocks.

There is a steady demand for the real estate in Poznan located in Nowe Miasto and Grunwald. In these areas there are small and spacious flats after major repairs, townhouses and modern studios. And parks, kindergartens, schools, supermarkets, medical facilities, tram and bus stops are in neighborhoods.

Lower prices for property — in WILDA, DĘBIEC, JEŻYCE and OGRODY. Here you can find a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment in «kamenitza» (stone houses with high ceilings and thick walls built around 100 years ago) at affordable price.

Information for foreign buyers

Foreigners planning to buy property in Poznan should be aware that the fact does not gives the right to permanent residency. Own property becomes a convincing advantage in obtaining a residence permit and enables to register a car purchased in Poland.