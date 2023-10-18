Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

6 properties total found
Commercial in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Area 817 m²
€1,80M
Commercial in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Area 300 m²
€718,252
Commercial in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Area 300 m²
€718,252
Commercial 6 rooms in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial 6 rooms
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 106 m²
€316,969
Commercial in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Commercial
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Area 882 m²
Floor 1
For sale a beautiful restaurant, training and commercial building with a large parking lot f…
€1,06M
Commercial real estate in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial real estate
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 4 600 m²
€3,23M
