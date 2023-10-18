Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. Otwock County

Commercial real estate in Otwock County, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial 4 bathrooms in Otwock, Poland
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Otwock, Poland
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is located in cozy Warsaw suburb. The suburb is connected with Warsaw by  railway …
€3,77M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir