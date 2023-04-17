Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Mosina
  6. Mosina

Commercial real estate in Mosina, Poland

4 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Mosina, Poland
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 408,666
I offer a tenement house for sale in the center of Mosina. The tenement house is built on a …
Commercialin Mosina, Poland
Commercial
Mosina, Poland
320 m²
€ 280,351
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 644,808
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…
