Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship

Commercial real estate in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
61
Ostroleka
3
gmina Michalowice
2
gmina Nur
1
gmina Piaseczno
1
gmina Radzymin
1
gmina Stare Babice
1
gmina Wolomin
1
Show more
146 properties total found
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
€ 88,989
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
111 m²
€ 300,905
For sale 5-room commercial premises 110.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Wilanów, al. Rzeczypo…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
92 m²
€ 272,770
I invite you to present the commercial premises. We enter the premises directly from the out…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
260 m²
€ 697,329
I invite you to present three commercial premises that can be connected. We enter the premis…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
60 m²
€ 160,675
A spacious and atmospheric apartment in the center of Wola, very well connected ( 12 minutes…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
160 m²
€ 407,043
MOKOTÓW – SILENCE location – a few steps from the ŁAZIENKA and Agrykola park. A perfect apar…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
1 280 m²
€ 2,474,392
If you are looking for a perfectly located, large, currently rented office space or 'investm…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
238 m²
€ 212,091
For sale office premises – warehouse – production in Wawer. The restaurant is located on the…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
77 m²
€ 169,244
I will sell a commercial and service premises with an area of 76m2 at ul. Lencewicza 2A. The…
Office 9 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Office 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 598,996
House (townhouse) for sale as an office 330 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Okar…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
55 m²
€ 185,492
A commercial and service place, clearly visible from the street! Currently, the surface is d…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 151,891
I present to you for sale a commercial / service premises with a total area of 73.30m2 with …
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
624 m²
€ 961,907
I will sell a commercial building Warszawa Wola, Aleja Primatea 1000 years at Tras Toruńska …
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
416 m²
€ 1,114,012
Super property for sale – pre-school building, which houses a private kindergarten in Wilanó…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
7 782 m²
€ 1,499,632
Unique investment property – Warsaw-Białołęka! Secure capital deposit! Unique location – War…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
573 m²
€ 706,969
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
204 m²
€ 567,718
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
632 m²
€ 430,309
The tenement house was founded in 1937. Located on Old Ochota. The building is entered in th…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
35 m²
€ 126,183
WHERE: Stefan Batory 18 is one of the best addresses in Warsaw. Only here you have the chanc…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
170 m²
€ 383,477
NEW OFFER: 24.02.2023 A rented office space with an area of 170 m2 in Żoliborz for sale; PLN…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 147,607
FOR SALE: a 56.49 sq m service and commercial premises, located on the first floor of Galeri…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 1,172,926
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
321 m²
€ 385,620
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
321 m²
€ 385,620
Commercial 4 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial 4 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 264,015
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
321 m²
€ 368,392
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
321 m²
€ 368,392
Commercialin gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
817 m²
€ 1,739,631
Commercialin gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
300 m²
€ 695,648
Commercialin gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
300 m²
€ 695,648

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir