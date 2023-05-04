Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Subcarpathian Voivodeship
  4. Lesko County
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lesko County, Poland

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Wetlina, Poland
Hotel
Wetlina, Poland
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 544,253
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir