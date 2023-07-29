Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Poland

commercial property
359
offices
5
shops
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel in Krakow, Poland
Hotel
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the city of Krakow, in close proximity to the A4 motorway. Just 9 km…
€ 1,860,000
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Wroclaw, Poland
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Wroclaw, Poland
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 150 m²
Number of floors 4
The current one is offered for sale hotel located in one of the most picturesque places of P…
€ 3,600,000
Hotel in Jaworzno, Poland
Hotel
Jaworzno, Poland
Number of floors 4
This facility is located in the center of Jaworzno. The convenient location (close to the A4…
€ 3,600,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir