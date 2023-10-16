Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Office 16 rooms in Poznan, Poland
Office 16 rooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Area 526 m²
We recommend an office and commercial building with an area of ​​526.70 m2, located in Pozn…
€274,026
