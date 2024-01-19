Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Witkowo

Commercial real estate in gmina Witkowo, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial in Skorzecin, Poland
Commercial
Skorzecin, Poland
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
The subject of the sale is a former German water mill located on Lake Piłka, in the heart of…
€1,35M
