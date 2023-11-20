Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Parzeczew

Commercial real estate in gmina Parzeczew, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial 6 rooms in Skorka, Poland
Commercial 6 rooms
Skorka, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/2
A building that is ideal for a company headquarters, offices or other services. The great ad…
€328,043
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+48790743797 antonina.koroleva@okeask.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir