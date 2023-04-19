Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Ostrów Mazowiecka County
  5. gmina Nur

Commercial real estate in gmina Nur, Poland

1 property total found
Commercialin gmina Nur, Poland
Commercial
gmina Nur, Poland
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 2,503,869
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir