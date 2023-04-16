Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Mosina

Commercial real estate in gmina Mosina, Poland

Mosina
4
4 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Mosina, Poland
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 404,324
I offer a tenement house for sale in the center of Mosina. The tenement house is built on a …
Commercialin Mosina, Poland
Commercial
Mosina, Poland
320 m²
€ 277,373
Good morning, for sale a commercial premises with a residential and office part. With the fr…
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 637,957
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 637,957
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…

Properties features in gmina Mosina, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir