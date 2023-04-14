Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Łódź Voivodeship
  4. Łęczyca County
  5. gmina Grabow

Commercial real estate in gmina Grabow, Poland

5 properties total found
Commercialin Smolice, Poland
Commercial
Smolice, Poland
116 m²
€ 142,363
Commercialin Smolice, Poland
Commercial
Smolice, Poland
71 m²
€ 459,443
Commercialin Smolice, Poland
Commercial
Smolice, Poland
425 m²
€ 808,879
Commercialin Smolice, Poland
Commercial
Smolice, Poland
60 m²
€ 64,149
I offer for sale a premises with an area of 60.08 m2 with the concept of space development f…
Commercialin Smolice, Poland
Commercial
Smolice, Poland
72 m²
€ 107,635
I will sell a commercial premises located in Poznań at ul. Sapperska ( Wilda ).It is possibl…

Properties features in gmina Grabow, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir