Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Blonie

Commercial real estate in gmina Blonie, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Bramki, Poland
Commercial 1 room
Bramki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale an exhibition facility with office and warehouse facilities with a usable area of ​…
€1,12M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir