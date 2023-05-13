Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Central Visayas
  4. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Cebu, Philippines

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 60 rooms in Central Visayas, Philippines
Hotel 60 rooms
Central Visayas, Philippines
Rooms 60
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 900 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Waterfront Palazzo, Hotel, Retirement Paradise 60 Rooms For Sale Beach Resort/Hotel, Ital…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir