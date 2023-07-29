Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Northern Cyprus

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
6
Nicosia
6
4 properties total found
Shop in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Shops for Sale in a Luxury Complex on a Bustling Street in Girne, Cyprus Shops offering a pr…
€ 301,000
Shop in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Properties for Sale in a Luxury Complex in a Developed Area in Girne, North Cypru…
€ 316,000
Office 1 bedroom in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Office 1 bedroom
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Properties for Sale in a Luxury Complex in a Developed Area in Girne, North Cypru…
€ 141,000
Commercial in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 4 500 m²
Commercial Property in the Bustled Area of Girne North Cyprus The commercial property is in …
€ 11,700,000

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir