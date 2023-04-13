Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Offices
Offices for Sale in Northern Cyprus
commercial property
78
hotels
1
shops
29
Office
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial Office is now available for rent in a Agios Dometios.The property is located cl…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 1,175,000
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor i…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Regions with properties for sale
Nicosia
Famagusta
Properties features in Northern Cyprus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map