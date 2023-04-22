Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Nicosia
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

Shop To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of …
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
Shop in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Trypiotis in the heart of the Nicosia’s retail and business center. It is lo…
Realting.com
Go