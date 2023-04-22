Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Nicosia
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

Office To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 1,175,000
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor i…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Realting.com
Go