Realting.com
Commercial
Northern Cyprus
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Northern Cyprus
6 properties total found
Office
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
42 m²
1/5
Centrally Located Offices with Modern Design and City View in Kyrenia Cyprus Offices for sal…
€ 111,000
Recommend
Shop
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
60 m²
Commercial Properties in Demanded Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a developed and moder…
€ 234,000
Recommend
Shop
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
71 m²
8
Shops for Sale in a Luxury Complex on a Bustling Street in Girne, Cyprus Shops offering a pr…
€ 301,000
Recommend
Shop
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
150 m²
5
Commercial Properties for Sale in a Luxury Complex in a Developed Area in Girne, North Cypru…
€ 316,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1
55 m²
5
Commercial Properties for Sale in a Luxury Complex in a Developed Area in Girne, North Cypru…
€ 141,000
Recommend
Commercial
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4 500 m²
Commercial Property in the Bustled Area of Girne North Cyprus The commercial property is in …
€ 11,700,000
Recommend
