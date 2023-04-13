Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
Shops
Shops for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Nicosia
15
Famagusta
8
Shop
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of …
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Trypiotis in the heart of the Nicosia’s retail and business center. It is lo…
Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map