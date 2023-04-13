Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta

Commercial real estate in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Nicosia
37
Famagusta
24
31 property total found
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Commercial 1 roomin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale business of 331 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 86,781
Sale of property with views of the Mediterranean Sea in Cyprus The Ozyalcin 191-192 ( IP-80…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A building/shop is available for sale in a great area of Faneromeni.The property is located …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A mixed use building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a ground floor showroom of 516sqm wi…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
Located in one of the most important and prestigious Avenues in Nicosia. Currently under com…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial center in within the walls Nicosia.It comprises of:A common area of c. 450sqmSh…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of …
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 1,175,000
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor i…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Building in an attractive and popular location in Makedonitissa quarter, in Engomi …
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Incomplete commercial building complex in a very good location in Egkomi Municipal…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

cheap
luxury

Real estate in Famagusta: types of residential property and the benefits of buying

Just a few years ago due to the conflict between North and South Cyprus, residential real estate in Famagusta was not in a great demand. Now the situation is getting better: the economy is growing, medicine is developing, and large retail chains are entering the city. Accordingly, residential property is becoming in demand: it is actively bought up by people wishing to obtain a residence permit or arrange a place for regular recreation.

Where you can buy property in Famagusta

Clean sandy beaches are the main attraction of the city. In olden days, the best hotels in Cyprus stood next to them. But after the war the concept was changed, and now they are increasingly replaced by modern residential clusters with small studio apartments and spacious two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

In other areas you can find accommodation for every taste:

  • Luxury villas with private swimming pools and a large outdoor space. The highest cost of villas in Famagusta is recorded in the historical district of Varosha. In the outskirts your acquisition will cost cheaply.
  • Townhouses united in architectural ensembles.
  • Apartment houses enabling you to buy property in Famagusta at a bargain price.

Cheap one-bedroom apartments tend to be the most popular in such houses. They are easy to rent out, sell, and, moreover, they have the lowest taxes.

Benefits of buying

In recent years, prices for residential property in Famagusta have increased by 8-10% and continue to grow. According to forecasts, in 5 years a square meter will raise in price by one and a half times. Therefore, now it is high time to buy a real estate in Famagusta and its outskirts. It is especially important to those who are going to relocate for permanent residency.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir