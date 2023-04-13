Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Morocco

18 properties total found
Office 5 bathroomsin Rabat, Morocco
Office 5 bathrooms
Rabat, Morocco
5 bath 2 030 m²
€ 2,723,288
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty modern villa with sw…
Office 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 110 m²
€ 3,714
AYKANA real estate agencies rents an office in Rabat Agdal. Apartment of two fronts, with a…
Office 2 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 233 m²
€ 721,052
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an office in Rabat at the bottom of Agdal. Apartment …
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 320 m²
€ 9,160,152
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa for office use in Rabat Hay Riad. New villa o…
Office 2 bathroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 2 bathrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 131 m²
€ 519,901
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. Office with two facades, at the top of Agdal, very good cond…
Office 3 bedroomsin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office 3 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 138 m²
€ 544,658
You want to buy an office in Rabat Agdal? An office of an area of 138 m² on the ground floor…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
56 m²
€ 54,466
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 56 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
55 m²
€ 54,466
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 55 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
600 m²
€ 717,958
Want to buy a property for business in Ain Aouda? A building of R + 3 on a ground of 500 m ²…
Officein Rabat, Morocco
Office
Rabat, Morocco
402 m²
€ 4,951,433
Building for sale in Rabat Hassan. Exceptional building R + 2 for rent 10 minutes from the s…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
114 m²
€ 423,348
You want to buy an office in Casablanca Bourgogne ? an office equipped with computer network…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
580 m²
€ 717,958
Want to buy a building in Ain Aouda? A building for sale with an area of 500 m² of land and …
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
96 m²
€ 133,689
Office for sale in Kenitra. Office with an area of 96 m² on the 1st floor with elevator, on …
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 450 m²
€ 7,922,294
Office for sale in Rabat Souissi. Villa for office use on a plot of 1450 m² and 1244 m² of b…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
95 m²
€ 86,650
Leasehold for sale in Rabat Hassan. Local with an area of 95 m², ideal for office or busine…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
77 m²
€ 371,358
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. At the bottom of Agdal, new, well-appointed office, tiled fl…
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
64 m²
€ 210,436
Office for sale in Temara Ouled Metaa. 64 m² office apartment for sale in Ouled Metaa. This …
Officein Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
9 000 m²
€ 16,587,302
Building for sale in Tamesna. A residence for sale in Tamesna, made up of three R + 4 buildi…

