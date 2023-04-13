Morocco
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Morocco
New houses in Morocco
All new buildings in Morocco
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Morocco
Residential
Apartment in Morocco
House in Morocco
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Morocco
Luxury Properties in Morocco
Find an Agent in Morocco
Real estate agencies in Morocco
Agents in Morocco
Commercial
All commercial properties in Morocco
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Morocco
Find an Agent in Morocco
Real estate agencies in Morocco
Agents in Morocco
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Morocco
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Morocco
Offices
Offices for Sale in Morocco
commercial property
65
hotels
2
Office
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office 5 bathrooms
Rabat, Morocco
5 bath
2 030 m²
€ 2,723,288
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty modern villa with sw…
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath
110 m²
€ 3,714
AYKANA real estate agencies rents an office in Rabat Agdal. Apartment of two fronts, with a…
Office 2 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath
233 m²
€ 721,052
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an office in Rabat at the bottom of Agdal. Apartment …
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 320 m²
€ 9,160,152
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa for office use in Rabat Hay Riad. New villa o…
Office 2 bathrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath
131 m²
€ 519,901
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. Office with two facades, at the top of Agdal, very good cond…
Office 3 bedrooms
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath
138 m²
€ 544,658
You want to buy an office in Rabat Agdal? An office of an area of 138 m² on the ground floor…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
56 m²
€ 54,466
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 56 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
55 m²
€ 54,466
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 55 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
600 m²
€ 717,958
Want to buy a property for business in Ain Aouda? A building of R + 3 on a ground of 500 m ²…
Office
Rabat, Morocco
402 m²
€ 4,951,433
Building for sale in Rabat Hassan. Exceptional building R + 2 for rent 10 minutes from the s…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
114 m²
€ 423,348
You want to buy an office in Casablanca Bourgogne ? an office equipped with computer network…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
580 m²
€ 717,958
Want to buy a building in Ain Aouda? A building for sale with an area of 500 m² of land and …
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
96 m²
€ 133,689
Office for sale in Kenitra. Office with an area of 96 m² on the 1st floor with elevator, on …
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 450 m²
€ 7,922,294
Office for sale in Rabat Souissi. Villa for office use on a plot of 1450 m² and 1244 m² of b…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
95 m²
€ 86,650
Leasehold for sale in Rabat Hassan. Local with an area of 95 m², ideal for office or busine…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
77 m²
€ 371,358
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. At the bottom of Agdal, new, well-appointed office, tiled fl…
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
64 m²
€ 210,436
Office for sale in Temara Ouled Metaa. 64 m² office apartment for sale in Ouled Metaa. This …
Office
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
9 000 m²
€ 16,587,302
Building for sale in Tamesna. A residence for sale in Tamesna, made up of three R + 4 buildi…
Regions with properties for sale
caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal
Drâa-Tafilalet
Rabat
Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
Properties features in Morocco
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map