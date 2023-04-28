Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Fez-Meknes

Commercial real estate in Fez-Meknes, Morocco

Meknes
1
1 property total found
Commercial in Meknes, Morocco
Commercial
Meknes, Morocco
675 m²
€ 1,666,246
Want to buy a property in Salé La Marina? A building of R + 2 and an area of 675 m² (reside…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir