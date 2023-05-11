Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal, Morocco

60 properties total found
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 42 903 m²
€ 743,854
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet. Agricultural…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 000 m²
€ 1,859,634
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Farm in Sidi Battache province Ben Sli…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 70 000 m²
€ 3,719,268
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Nkheila Province of Khémisset. Farm of 7 he…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 36 000 m²
€ 1,508,535
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Skhirat. Farm of 3.6 hectares with 1000 fru…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 63 000 m²
€ 2,033,200
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a farm in Allal Al Bahraoui. 30 minutes from Rabat, …
Office 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 3,719
AYKANA real estate agencies rents an office in Rabat Agdal. Apartment of two fronts, with a…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 15 000 m²
€ 1,388,527
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Bouznika. A large farm with a total area of…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 20 000 m²
€ 595,083
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Tiflet. Farm with an area of 2…
Office 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
€ 722,158
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an office in Rabat at the bottom of Agdal. Apartment …
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 13 000 m²
€ 793,444
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Benslimane. A farm located in Benslimane. A…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 21 000 m²
€ 1,115,780
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Khemisset. A lake front farm, on 2.1 hectar…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 28 614 m²
€ 942,214
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Sala Al Jadida. Land with an are…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 10 000 m²
€ 223,156
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet Ain Johra. Titled agricul…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 11 200 m²
€ 371,927
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Khemisset Tiflet. A titled farm with an are…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 80 000 m²
€ 7,438,535
Farmhouse for sale in Ain Aouda. A large farm of 8 ha in Ain Aouda on a national road. It ha…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 31 250 m²
€ 669,468
You want to buy a farm in Ait mimoun: Farm on the road and next to a beautiful forest for hi…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 160 000 m²
€ 5,950,828
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Essehoul. Land for sale with an RB ratin…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 103 m²
€ 967,010
Building for sale in Temara Wifak. New building in R + 2 for sale in wifak Temara, near the …
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 21 000 m²
€ 1,301,744
Want to buy agricultural land in Temara Ain Aouda ? Land for sale with an area of 21,000 m²…
Office 2 bathrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office 2 bathrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€ 520,697
Office for sale in Rabat Agdal. Office with two facades, at the top of Agdal, very good cond…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 60 000 m²
€ 1,190,166
Would you like to buy agricultural land in Ain Aouda? A land for sale with an area of 6 hec…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 15 000 m²
€ 1,735,658
Want to buy a farm in Bouznika ? A large and beautiful farm with an area of 1.5 Ha in Bouzn…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 50 000 m²
€ 1,115,780
Want to buy a farm in Khemisset Tiflet? Farm in full companion, 15 Km of Tiflet and of an ar…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 000 m²
€ 1,115,780
Want to buy a Farm in Benslimane? A large farm of 3 Hectares with villa on 228 sqm, in Bensl…
Office 3 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office 3 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€ 545,493
You want to buy an office in Rabat Agdal? An office of an area of 138 m² on the ground floor…
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 40 000 m²
€ 1,053,792
Want to buy a farm in Benslimane? A farm of 4 hectares titled at the edge of the asphalt roa…
Office in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 56 m²
€ 54,549
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 56 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Office in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 55 m²
€ 54,549
You want to buy an office in Meknes? An office area of 55 m² in Meknes. Price: 220.000 DH Do…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 6 600 m²
€ 644,673
Want to buy a farm in Khmisset? Farm in Ain Johra 40 minutes from Rabat, on agricultural lan…
Office in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 600 m²
€ 719,058
Want to buy a property for business in Ain Aouda? A building of R + 3 on a ground of 500 m ²…
