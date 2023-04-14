Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U2-140. Plac u naselju Baošići Parcela se nalazi samo 200 metara od mora i okružena je živo…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 500,000
K2-037. Mini Hotel in KumborA villa on the coastline of Kumbor holiday village for sale. The…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
86 m²
€ 280,000
K2-037-1. Cafe with a pier on the first line in KumborA cafe for renovation, with its own ma…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
K2-003. Four stars hotel in KumborFrontline Hotel for sale in Kumbor, Herceg Novi region, Mo…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 2,000,000
K2-024. Hotel in DjenoviciHotel for sale in Herceg Novi region, Montenegro. Selling a magnif…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 160,000
U2-028. Great big plot in the resort village of DjenoviciThe plot is located in an olive gro…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
90 m²
1 Floor
€ 380,000
K2-023. Kumbor Kıyı Şeridinde Kurulu Düzen İşKumbor'da, deniz kenarında kıyı şeridinde…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 2,525,000
U2-043. Great plot at the first coastlinePlot area of 1 873 square meters is for sale. It is…
Hotel 9 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
A small hotel on the first line of Kumbor. The hotel rooms fund is designed for 20 people, o…
Investment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
16 403 m²
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms
3 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
