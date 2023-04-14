Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 9 roomsin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
A small hotel on the first line of Kumbor. The hotel rooms fund is designed for 20 people, o…
Hotel 47 roomsin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms 3 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 bath 300 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment house for sale (Hotel) with sea views on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, Kumbor …

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir