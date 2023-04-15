Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Zabljak
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Hotel 1 bedroomin Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
167 m²
€ 250,000
NUM P003 A new investment project in the north of Montenegro in the immediate vicinity…
Hotelin Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel
Zabljak, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 350,000
K4-032. Mini hotel with restaurant at the Tara riverFor sale mini hotel with an area of 350 …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 210,000
