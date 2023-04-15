Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investmentin Borje, Montenegro
Investment
Borje, Montenegro
210 m² 1 Floor
€ 220,000
Zabljak, Borje – Three new houses for sale / Rental business. Reduced price Three newly buil…
Investmentin Zabljak, Montenegro
Investment
Zabljak, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 600,000
Zabljak, Center – Newly built house with eight apartments built for rental purposes This  ho…

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir