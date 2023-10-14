Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Ulcinj Municipality

Commercial real estate in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj
4
11 properties total found
Office in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Office
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
Object code - 1.29.16.9107Offered for sale plant in. Ulcinj. The building of the former bake…
€850,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
Area 1 230 m²
Object code - 1.29.17.9125We present to you the tourist complex, which is now for sale with …
€2,90M
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
Area 2 400 m²
Object code - 1.29.17.9585A unique hotel in Ultsin Aida, occupancy rate of up to 70 people. …
€1,95M
Hotel 51 bedroom in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 51 bedroom
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 51
Area 1 750 m²
Object code - 7.29.17.10315The hotel consists of 51 rooms. It offers free Wi-Fi, a heated ou…
€1,78M
Hotel 55 bedrooms in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 55 bedrooms
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
Object code - 7.29.17.10318The 3,000 m2 hotel is located in a quiet area of Ulcinj, surround…
€2,40M
Hotel with parking, with furniture, new building in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel with parking, with furniture, new building
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 1 600 m²
Area: 1,600 m2; Number of apartments: 10; Apartment size: 90m2-310m2; Number of floors: 7…
€1,65M
Commercial real estate in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 28
Area 1 800 m²
The hotel is located in Ulcinj, Štoj district, next to the highway and near a 13-km sandy be…
€0
Revenue house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 750 m²
€1,78M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 600 m²
NUM 2404 A new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was built in 2017 for sale. Hotel with…
€1,78M
Hotel with bathroom in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel with bathroom
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
The object's code is 1.29.17.9048   A hotel with 23 apartments 150 meters from the famous Gr…
€1,30M
Hotel 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…
€1,65M

Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir